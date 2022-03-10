Kacey Musgraves To Be Honoured As LGBTQ Ally

Kacey Musgraves will be honoured with the Vanguard Award at next month’s 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

The award is presented to “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” according to a release. Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among past recipients.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD president & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, in a release.

In 2013, Musgraves released “Follow Your Arrow,” in which she sings: “Make lots of noise, kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls if that’s what you’re into … just follow your arrow wherever it points.” The singer also included LGBTQ representation in the video for her 2018 single “Rainbow.”

Nominees at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards include Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Halsey, Brandi Carlile and Canada’s Kaytranada.