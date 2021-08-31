Kacey Musgraves Tour Includes 1 Canadian Date

Kacey Musgraves on Monday announced she is heading out on tour next year to support her new album star-crossed – and she has included one stop in Canada.

The country-pop star is scheduled to play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 24 as part of the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour with openers King Princess and Muna. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

Musgraves recently announced that her first album since 2018’s award-winning Golden Hour is set to drop on Sept. 10 along with a 50-minute streaming film directed by Bardia Zeinali.

According to a release, the album is structured as “a modern-day tragedy in three acts” that “tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”

The first single from the 15-track collection is “justified.”