Kacey Musgraves Tweets Graphic Pic

Country star Kacey Musgraves stunned fans on Thursday by sharing a photo of one of her organs.

“Weirdest pic in ur phone right now: go! Ok since no one asked mine is of the s***ty gallbladder that had to be taken out of my body exactly a year ago,” she captioned the image. “Isn’t science neat.”

The gallbladder, which stores bile produced by the liver and sends it into the small intestine, is not an essential organ and is removed for a variety of reasons.

Musgraves, 32, did not reveal why she had her gallbladder removed.