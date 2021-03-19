Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson Among Country Stars Singing For Texas

A long list of country artists are performing Sunday to help Texas residents impacted by this year’s devastating winter storms.

Hosted by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, donations collected during the streaming show will go to the Texas Relief Fund at his Just Keep Livin Foundation.

We’re Texas will feature performances by Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, George Strait and Miranda Lambert – all Texas natives – as well as Clint Black and Lyle Lovett.

Other artists in the line-up include Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Don Henley and Khalid. Celebrities scheduled to make appearances include Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez and Woody Harrelson.

We’re Texas streams Sunday on McConaughey’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 pm ET.