Kane Brown Announces 'Blessed & Free Tour'

Kane Brown is not waiting until next year to get his fans back together.

The country star announced on Thursday he will launch the Blessed & Free Tour in October with guests Jordan Davis and Restless Road.

There is only one Canadian stop – Nov. 19 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale April 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Brown is the second country star to announce tour plans this week. Eric Church is bringing his Gather Again Tour to Winnipeg, Calgary, Saskatoon and Vancouver in October and will be back in Canada in January 2022 for shows in Toronto and Ottawa.