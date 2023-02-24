Kane Brown Makes Acting Debut In Canada

The mystery of Kane Brown’s burned and blistered hand has been solved with news on Thursday that it was only for an acting role.

The 29-year-old country star sparked concern on Feb. 16 when he shared a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be a gnarly injury to his left hand with the caption: “Worst pain ever!!!!!!!!”

Brown soon deleted the post and clarified in an Instagram Story: “GUYS WORKING ON A PROJECT.”

In fact, Brown was in Canada to shoot a guest spot in an episode of the hit series Fire Country that will air on April 7. According to Billboard, he plays Robin, "an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at a train crash.”

Brown is making his acting debut on the show, which is set in a fictional Northern California town but filmed in Fort Langley, B.C. and in Vancouver.

The singer will be back in Canada this summer to perform at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on Prince Edward Island (July 6) and at the Lasso festival in Montreal (Aug. 18) He also has a show on Aug. 19 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont.