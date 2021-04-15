Kane Brown Wins 1st ACM Award

Kane Brown is heading into Sunday’s ACM Awards with his first ever win.

The 27-year-old country star’s “Worldwide Beautiful” was named Video of the Year, beating videos from Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Carrie Underwood.

“I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD!,” Brown wrote on social media. “Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened … we got us one!!”

Brown is also up for Album of the Year (for Mixtape Vol. 1), which will be announced during Sunday night’s ACM Awards show. He is also set to perform “Famous Friends” with Chris Young during the broadcast.

The “Worldwide Beautiful” video, which premiered last September, was directed by Alex Alvga and shows Brown singing in a street in the aftermath of a riot. As a garden sprouts from the chaos, he is holding his daughter Kingsley Rose.

Brown has said he had the song – penned with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt – for a year “but feel like it’s needed during this time.”

He also shared: “We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace.”

Check out ACM Awards nominations here.