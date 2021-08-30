Kanye West Claims 'DONDA' Was Released Without His Approval

Kanye West claimed late Sunday that it wasn’t his idea to release his new album DONDA.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the parent company of Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D. Music.

West also alleged that Universal “blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.” The track, which features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, was not initially available but was eventually added.

Earlier, West shared screenshots of text messages from his manager that suggested "Jail 2" was held up by a dispute over DaBaby's verse.

DONDA, West’s 10th studio album and first since 2019’s Jesus Is King, has 27 tracks and clocks in at nearly two hours. Guest artists include JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Canada’s The Weeknd.

The album was set for release in July but was delayed several times. By releasing it on Sunday, West got a head start on Drake, who has hinted that his highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy will drop on Friday.