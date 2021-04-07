Kanye West Docuseries Coming Soon: Report

Netflix has reportedly forked over a lot of cash for the rights to a documentary series spanning the last two decades of Kanye West’s life.

According to Billboard, the still-untitled series will premiere some time this year and feature never-before-seen archive footage and home videos.

It comes from Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), who directed the videos for the rapper’s “Through the Wire” and the third version of “Jesus Walks.”

Billboard said Netflix paid a whopping $30 million U.S. for the rights to the docuseries but Variety cited a source as saying “that is not an accurate figure” and Forbes described it as “a massive stretch.”

Netflix has not commented on the project.

Tina Turner, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber are among the music stars who have recently released documentaries.