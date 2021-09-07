Kanye West Is King Of U.S. Charts

Kanye West is currently king of the U.S. singles and album charts.

A whopping 23 tracks from his new album Donda are on the Billboard Hot 100 – which represents sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. last week – including nearly a dozen in the Top 40.

Not surprisingly, Donda also tops the Billboard 200 album chart. The collection had the biggest week of the year, surpassing figures for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

West’s highest charting track was the lead single “Hurricane,” which debuted at No. 6. It’s followed by “Jail” at No. 10.

Both charts, dated Sept. 11, will be published Wednesday.

The rap star boasts the most tracks on the Hot 100 in a single week since July 2018. Drake holds the record with 27. West topped Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Wayne, who each had 22 in one week in March 2020 and October 2018 respectively.

West has now had 133 tracks on the Hot 100, beating Drake (237), the cast of Glee (207), Lil Wayne (175) and Taylor Swift (137). He trails Drake, Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley and Swift for most Top 40 hits.

Drake’s numbers are sure to climb thanks to Certified Lover Boy, which came out Sept. 3 and will be reflected on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts published next Tuesday.

Donda, West’s 10th studio album and first since 2019’s Jesus Is King, was released on a Sunday – not a typical release day. West complained that the Aug. 29th drop was “without my approval.”

The album has 27 tracks and clocks in at nearly two hours. Guest artists include JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Canada’s The Weeknd.