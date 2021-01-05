Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Heading For Divorce: Report

Divorce is “imminent” for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, according to reports on Tuesday.

Page Six claims Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring and the couple spent the Christmas holidays apart.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” an unnamed source told Page Six, which added that Kardashian has hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

People claimed West is “bracing for a filing but doesn’t know when it will take place.” It quoted an unnamed source as saying Kardashian is “waffling.”

There has been no confirmation from West or Kardashian.

This would be the first divorce for West and the third for Kardashian, 40. She was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas.

Kardashian and West were married in 2014 and have four children: daughters North, 7; son Saint, 5; daughter Chicago, 3; and son Psalm, 19 months.

Last July, West tweeted (and then deleted): “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform'" – a reference to a criminal justice summit Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill attended at New York City’s Waldorf Astoria in November 2018. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”