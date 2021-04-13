Kanye West Responds To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition

Kanye West is not contesting the divorce petition filed in February by Kim Kardashian.

In the rap star’s response, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, West agreed they should have joint custody of their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm and that neither of them should pay spousal support.

A pre-nuptial agreement means West and Kardashian kept their property separate.

Both sides cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split after nearly seven years of marriage.

This is the first divorce for West and the third for Kardashian, who was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas.

The seemingly amicable end comes less than a year after West tweeted (and then deleted): “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform'" – a reference to a criminal justice summit Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill attended at New York City’s Waldorf Astoria in November 2018. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

West also accused Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner of attempting to get him mental health treatment. “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he shared. That’s the section of California law that allows for the temporary and involuntary psychiatric commitment of people who are a danger to themselves or others.

“Kriss (sic) and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.” West also referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un.”