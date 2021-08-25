Kanye West Seeks To Change Name To Ye

Kanye West wants to adopt his nickname as his legal name.

The rapper filed an application Tuesday, according to TMZ, to change his name from Kanye Omari West to simply Ye.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’” West said in a 2018 interview. “It went from being ‘Kanye,’ which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, Ye “is a word meaning ‘you,’ used when talking to more than one person.”

In California, it can take up to 12 weeks for a name change to be approved.

Last November, rapper Diddy legally changed his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.