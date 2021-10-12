Kanye West Selling Wyoming Ranch

Kanye West’s sprawling Wyoming ranch is up for grabs.

Monster Lake Ranch – which the rapper rebranded West Ranch – is listed at $11 million U.S.

According to DBW Realty, the 3,888-acre property boasts two fresh water lakes, a 3,450-square-foot lodge with commercial kitchen and 1,200-square-foot balcony, equine facilities, livestock corrals, equipment sheds and an electric go-cart track.

“The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment,” reads a description in the listing.

The property, which comes with an additional 4,500 acres of land leased from the Bureau of Land Management, was listed at auction in 2019 for $13.3 million U.S. but it is not known how much West paid for it.

Since purchasing the ranch, the rapper sought to build various structures – including a 52,000-square-foot home that would have been the biggest in Wyoming – but none of the projects were ever completed.

A video promoting the sale of the property makes no mention of its current owner and focuses instead on the opportunity to have a private fishery or “unique working livestock operation.”