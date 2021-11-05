Kanye West Slams #MeToo Movement

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has blasted the #MeToo movement while defending his decision to work with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

“They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago,” Ye said during an appearance on the Drinks Champs podcast. “And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.

“It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in. And mob mentality.”

Ye took heat for performing alongside Manson at a DONDA listening session and having him on one of his recent Sunday Service livestreams. Manson is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Ye also performed with DaBaby, who made wildly homophobic comments this summer, at a DONDA listening event.

“All the #MeToo – like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got cancelled – for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song.”

During the lengthy conversation, Ye shared misinformation and conspiracy theories and falsely claimed to be worth $9 billion. He also said Kim Kardashian is "still my wife" and shared his feelings about a number of artists, including Drake and John Legend.

Ye also said he wants to cancel Black History Month. “Why? I need Black future month. I need Black possibility month,” he explained. “I’m tired of seeing us get hosed down. I’m tired of talking about slavery and how we should only be so lucky to vote for a woman we ain’t seen since the election [Kamala Harris].

“This is here to remind you of who they want us to be and not who we really are.”