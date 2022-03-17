Kanye West Suspended From Instagram

Kanye West has been forced to take a time-out from Instagram.

The rap star was suspended from the platform for 24 hours after using a racial slur in a post about comedian Trevor Noah.

Instagram’s parent company Meta said West violated its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. The post has been deleted and he is unable to post or comment.

During a segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah referred to the very public battle between West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," he said. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.

"What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

West reacted by sharing an image of Noah that he captioned with re-worked lyrics to “Kumbaya” that included a racial slur.

Before the post was removed by Instagram, Noah commented: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."