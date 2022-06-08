Kate Bush Back On Charts Thanks To 'Stranger Things'

One of the hottest songs in the Top 10 on charts around the world this week was released 37 years ago.

Kate Bush’s single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has been given new life thanks to its use in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The first single from her 1985 album Hounds of Love returned to No. 8 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the week of June 3 to 9. It also ranked No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated June 11. (The 1985 version of the song spent 20 weeks on the Hot 100.)

On the Canadian Hot 100 chart, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” debuted at No. 4. (The original recording peaked at No. 16 on the Canadian singles chart in 1985.)

Acknowledging her song’s “whole new lease of life” in a statement she shared on her website, Bush wrote: “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

The remix, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" – which combines the backing track from the original’s extended version with vocals Bush recorded in 2012 – debuted at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was included on A Symphony of British Music: Music for the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. It put Bush in the Top 10 on the UK chart for the first time in seven years.

The reclusive 63-year-old hasn’t released a studio album since 2011.

Bush wrote and produced “Running Up That Hill,” which features her ex Del Palmer on bass, her brother Paddy Bush on balalaika, the late Level 42 member Alan Murphy on guitar and Stuart Elliott on drums.