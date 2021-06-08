Kate Pierson Of The B-52's Selling Catskills Resort

Kate Pierson of the B-52s and wife Monica Coleman are selling the motel they own roughly 400 km south of the Ontario border.

Located on 6.5 acres on the banks of Esopus Creek in Mt. Tremper, New York, the 10-unit Kate’s Lazy Meadow has a total of 4,795 square feet of interior space spread out over three buildings.

Realtor.com

“Each unit in these cozy and rustic cabins is designed with mid-century retro-style furnishings and authentic 1950s refurbished kitchens,” reads a description on the realtor’s website.

Tile and ceramic art in the cabins was created by Maberry + Walker – aka Phillip Maberry and Scott Walker, whose home was used in the video for the B-52s hit “Love Shack.”

Suites with names like “OuterSpace,” “Gnome Fantasy” and “Swanky” are currently only being rented on weekends and range from $199 to $289 U.S. per night.

The resort, which 73-year-old Pierson and Coleman have operated since 2004, comes fully-furnished but the $2.2 million U.S. price does not include the name or branding.