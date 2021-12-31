Katharine McPhee Defends Husband David Foster Over Bikini Pic

The women in David Foster’s life have jumped to his defence after the Canadian composer and producer celebrated his wife’s figure in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the 72-year-old B.C. native posted a pic of singer Katharine McPhee Foster in a bikini and captioned it: “What baby!”

The couple welcomed a baby boy in February.

Foster’s focus on his wife’s body was slammed by some on social media as “tone deaf,” “creepy,” “cringeworthy” and “unhealthy on so many levels.” One comment read: “So if she still had baby weight and stretch marks would you still ‘praise’ her? This post is horrible.”

Another read: “Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum.”

A few people attacked McPhee Foster for looking good. “Wow.. a millionaire’s wife under 40 with a personal trainer, personal chef, a nanny and access to the best plastic surgery got rid of her baby body just like that.. praise Jesus, a miracle,” read one comment.

On Thursday, McPhee Foster responded to the backlash with a post of her own, calling it “so dumb” and adding: “I’m sorry but we are not sorry.”

She fumed: “People freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life... Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee."

McPhee Foster, 37, explained how she has struggled with her weight since she was in her 20s. “I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that – most people do.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?”

Erin Foster and Sara Foster, David’s daughters with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, weighed in with comments on McPhee Foster’s post.

“If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” wrote Erin. “The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’d had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

Sara wrote: “If you had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated. Also, you had a baby almost a year ago, not yesterday. You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s**t. People are crazy.”