Katy Perry Covers Beatles Classic For Gap

Katy Perry was unveiled Monday as the face of Gap’s holiday campaign.

The pop star recorded a cover of the 1967 Beatles song “All You Need Is Love” for the retail brand’s All Together Now campaign. It is also out as a single.

“Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream,” Perry said, in a release.

Check out the commercial below: