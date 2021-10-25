Katy Perry Covers Beatles Classic For Gap
Katy Perry was unveiled Monday as the face of Gap’s holiday campaign.
The pop star recorded a cover of the 1967 Beatles song “All You Need Is Love” for the retail brand’s All Together Now campaign. It is also out as a single.
“Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream,” Perry said, in a release.
Check out the commercial below:
