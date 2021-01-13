Katy Perry Helps Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Pokémon

Katy Perry is among the artists partnering with Pokémon to celebrate its 25th anniversary, it was announced Wednesday.

“Every party needs a playlist,” reads a message on the official webpage marking the milestone. “Pokémon is teaming up with some of the biggest names in music including pop icon Katy Perry, and you’re invited to join the fun!”

According to a release, Pokémon and Universal Music Group have created "a global music celebration" titled P25 Music. "Expect new songs from a wide range of musicians, featuring rising artists and award-winning superstars," it reads. "More details, including additional performer surprises, will be announced throughout the year."

Perry, who became a first-time mom last year, told People: “I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.

“In this moment of unknown, there are dependable places and characters and institutions and people, and I hope I can be one of them. That’s what I hope for in my personal self, and even in my involvement with this collab.”

A promotional video ends with Pikachu riding a skateboard past a sign reading “Katy Perry & Pokémon” before hitting a mirror ball that triggers a record player. Check it out below: