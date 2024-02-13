Katy Perry Is Leaving 'American Idol'

Katy Perry has announced she is leaving American Idol.

The reality competition show is about to enter its 22nd season, but the pop star says this will not return for another season a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry told the host, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse to my own beat.”

As for what she has planned next, Perry did mention that she will be performing at Rock In Rio this September in front of more than 100,000 people.

“I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added. "I’m creating space for my new wingspan… I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Last summer Perry shared that she has written new music that was inspired by the birth of her daughter, Daisy.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling [daughter] Daisy [was born],” Perry said. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

In addition to that, she also sold the rights to her catalogue for a cool $225 million (USD) to Litmus Music, before completing her Play residency in Las Vegas in November.