Katy Perry, Lionel Richie To Perform At Coronation Concert

American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the artists performing at a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III next month.

English pop group Take That, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings are also in the line-up.

Perry, who is engaged to English actor Orlando Bloom, was named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust by Charles in 2020. She said in a statement that she was “excited” to perform and help promote the trust's children's protection fund.

Richie, the first global ambassador of The Prince’s Trust charity, said: “To share the stage with the other performers at the coronation concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honour and a celebration.”

Take That, who will appear without Robbie Williams, has not performed in four years. “What a stage to come back on! A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new king,” read a statement from the group. “We can’t wait.”

Bocelli will perform with Welsh opera star Bryn Terfel and Ridings will duet with British artist Alexis Ffrench.

The Coronation Concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, the day after the coronation ceremony.

Last month, it was reported that a number of artists turned down invitations to perform, including Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, Spice Girls and Ed Sheeran. (Only John confirmed that he was asked.) Rap star Snoop Dogg told The Sun he would happily perform for King Charles III in the show.