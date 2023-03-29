Katy Perry Pledges To Go 3 Months Without Booze

Katy Perry has said she made a pact with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to go three months without booze.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” the pop star told People on Monday. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit.”

Perry said she “can’t cave” because she made a promise. “Three months,” she explained.

The 38-year-old singer did not share the reasons behind the no-alcohol pact with Bloom, 46.

Perry was at a cocktail party in New York City to promote De Soi, the line of non-alcoholic apéritifs (pronounced "a-Perry-tifs," natch) she launched last year with Morgan McLachlan. They are currently not sold in, or shipped to, Canada.