Katy Perry Says She Will Return With New Music

It's been a minute since Katy Perry released new music. Going on three years, to be exact, but the leader of Katy Cats says she will be back.

Perry is currently wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, Play, which first began at The Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 and will come to a close on November 4, 2023. She is also back as a judge for American Idol's 22nd season, and just introduced a line of horseshoe-heeled leather boots.

But the plan is to get back to releasing new music. Perry hasn't released music since the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with actor Orlando Bloom, but in an interview with Good Morning America today (August 4), the pop star admitted she has written "a lot" of music.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling [daughter] Daisy [was born],” Perry said. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

Don't expect her to rush release any new music, however. Perry says she wants to "get this right."

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old,” she adds. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

Watch the interview below.