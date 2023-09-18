Katy Perry Sells Her Catalogue For $225 Million

Katy Perry has sold the catalogue rights of her music for $225 million (USD) to Litmus Music.

In a statement today, the venture - co-founded by Capitol Records president Dan McCarroll and financed by The Carlyle Group - announced it had entered a partnership with the singer to purchase "all five of Perry’s studio albums released for Capitol Records between 2008 and 2020, which include 16 multi-platinum singles."

The deal includes 2008's One of the Boys, 2010's Teenage Dream, 2013's Prism, 2017's Witness and 2020's Smile.

“Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy,” McCarroll said in the statement. “I’m so honoured to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

“Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does,” added Hank Forsyth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Litmus Music.

The deal will not include any of Perry's forthcoming music, which she teased was coming soon just last month.

Perry, meanwhile, is currently wrapping up her Play residency in Las Vegas, which runs until November 4. She is set to return for her seventh season as a judge on American Idol next spring.