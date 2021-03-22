Katy Perry To Launch Vegas Residency: Report

Katy Perry will reportedly be “Waking up in Vegas” later this year.

According to Billboard, the pop star is set to announce a year-long residency at the brand new The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The report comes a little more than a year since Vital Vegas tweeted that Perry was set to do a residency at the new venue.

There has been no comment from Resorts World or from Perry’s reps.

The 5,000-capacity theatre, where no seat is more than 46 metres from the stage, was designed by Montreal-based Scéno Plus, which also designed The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as well as two Cirque du Soleil theatres on the Vegas strip.

If Perry signs on for a residency, she will join a long list of pop stars who have set up shop in Vegas, including Céline Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani.