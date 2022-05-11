Katy Perry To Star In Animated Musical

Katy Perry will give her voice to the title character in the new animated feature Melody.

According to Deadline, the “musical adventure” is about “a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed to destroy her.”

Perry, who voiced Smurfette in 2011’s The Smurfs and its 2013 sequel, explained what drew her to the project.

“I’m such a big fan of the animation world, and because my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever before,” she said. “What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall storyline that has to do with self confidence.

“I’ve realized in laying the foundation for my own child to be fearless, confident and brave, that you cannot have enough films with such strong themes of empowerment.”

The movie, which has been in development for several years, is being directed by Jeremy Zag.