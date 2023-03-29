Keanu Reeves Hypes Canada's Alvvays: 'I Love That Band'

Keanu Reeves has once again sung the praises of Canadian indie pop band Alvvays.

“I love that band,” the 58-year-old actor told NME.

“I like me a good pop song and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer, she’s great. And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”

Reeves said he bought a digital copy of their latest album Blue Rev but wants to get it on vinyl.

Alvvays was formed on Prince Edward Island but is currently based in Toronto, where Reeves grew up.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star first gave the band a plug in early March during a Reddit AMA session. When someone asked him which bands he’s been listening to recently, Reeves listed Alvvays, English folk trio Daughter and jazz ensemble Bill Evans Trio.

Alvvays is scheduled to perform on July 14 at the Quebec Summer Festival and on Aug. 28 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.