Kehlani Reveals Sexual Assault At Recent Concert

Kehlani has said she was sexually assaulted at a recent concert.

The 27-year-old R&B singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns, shared details in an Instagram Story.

“i’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because i don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as i am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote. “i don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME…. that does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.

“this s**t made me sick to my stomach. as a victim of sexual assault, i am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani did not specify when or where the sexual assault happened. They wrapped up the European leg of the Blue Water Road Trip tour on Monday in Manchester, England.

In a 2019 episode of the Sunday Gems podcast, Kehlani referred to having been a victim of sexual assault. “Sending love to everybody who's on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it,” she said.