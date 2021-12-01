Keith Urban Bringing 'Speed Of Now' Tour To Toronto

Keith Urban has announced he is including a pair of concerts in Toronto on The Speed of Now World Tour.

The country star will perform on July 8 and 9 at Budweiser Stage. They are the only Canadian stops on the tour. Ingrid Andress will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

The tour takes its name from Urban’s most recent album, which was released in September 2020.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said, in a release. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Urban last played Toronto’s Budweiser Stage in 2018 as part of his Graffiti U World Tour, which includes stops in eight cities across Canada.