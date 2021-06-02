Keith Urban Resuming Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban announced Tuesday that he is returning to the Las Vegas stage later this year.

The country star will resume his Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with shows on Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale June 7.

Urban was forced to cut short his residency last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan recently announced they have added dates to their residencies at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas due to demand.

Canada’s Shania Twain resumes her residency Let’s Go! at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December.