Kelly Clarkson Marks 20th Anniversary of 'American Idol' Win

Kelly Clarkson on Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of her American Idol victory with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“It forever changed the course of my life,” the singer wrote. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.

“Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Clarkson also expressed gratitude for the friends she has made since being crowned the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol.

The 40-year-old has released nine studio albums that have spawned hits like “Miss Independent,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Because of You,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Canada’s Avril Lavigne co-wrote Clarkson’s hit “Breakaway” and Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida co-wrote her 2004 track “Walk Away.”

Clarkson has collected three Grammys, four American Music Awards and three MTV VMAs.

This month, she will begin the fourth season of her Emmy-winning eponymous daytime talk show.