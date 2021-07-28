Kelly Clarkson Paying Nearly $200K Monthly To Ex Husband: Report

Kelly Clarkson is paying her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 (all figures U.S.) a month, it was reported Tuesday.

According to The Blast, a Los Angeles County Court judge ordered the singer and daytime talk show host to provide $150,000 in spousal support plus $45,601 a month in support for their children River and Remington beginning April 1, 2021.

Clarkson, 39, was also ordered to pay Blackstock’s legal fees related to the divorce – reportedly $1.25 million.

Last December, People reported that Blackstock was seeking $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 a month in child support.

Court filings reportedly show that Clarkson earns a whopping $1.6 million a month.

Blackstock, the former stepson of country star Reba McEntire, is said to be giving up his role as an entertainment manager to pursue ranching. According to documents, Blackstock “spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton.”

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. It was her first marriage and Blackstock’s second.