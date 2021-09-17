Kelly Clarkson Previews Christmas Single

Kelly Clarkson announced this week she is releasing a Christmas single two months before the holidays.

“Y'all know I'm obsessed with Christmas!!,” the singer explained in an Instagram post.

The track is titled “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” On Thursday, Clarkson shared sample lyrics: “Lost at first / Thinking that I might be cursed / Winter wonderlands weren’t made for one.”

The festive song follows Clarkson’s 2020 single “Under the Mistletoe” with Brett Eldredge and her cover of the Vince Vance & the Valiants song “All I Want for Christmas is You" as well as 2017's "Christmas Eve." She released a Christmas album, Wrapped in Red in 2013.