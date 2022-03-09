Kelly Clarkson Reaches Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have reached a divorce settlement nearly two years after she filed.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on a deal that has the singer paying Blackstock $1.3 million (all figures U.S.) as well as $115,000 in spousal support until January 2024 and $45,600 a month in child support, according to TMZ.

Blackstock had sought a reported $436,000 a month.

Last November, Clarkson was given primary custody of the couple's daughter River and son Remington. Blackstock will have the children one weekend each month.

This was Clarkson’s first marriage and Blackstock’s second. The former stepson of country star Reba McEntire, he has two teenaged children with first wife Melissa Ashworth.

Clarkson, who was declared single by a judge last September, is now using only her first and middle names – Kelly Brianne. A hearing is scheduled for later this month to drop Clarkson from her legal name, although she will reportedly continue to use it professionally.