Kelly Clarkson Releasing 'Kellyoke' EP

Kelly Clarkson is releasing a collection of covers she has performed on her daytime talk show.

The EP Kellyoke, which takes its name from the popular segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, is set for release on June 9.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” said Clarkson, in a release. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to.

"Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favourites.”

Among the tracks is Clarkson’s version of “Call Out My Name” by Canada's The Weeknd.

She also puts her spin on Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night,” Shaed’s “Trampoline” and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”

Clarkson teased the EP on Tuesday by releasing her cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”