Kelly Clarkson Seeks To Change Her Name: Reports

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly started the process of legally changing her name.

According to US Weekly, the singer and TV personality is seeking to become known by her first and middle names, Kelly Brianne.

Fox News Channel reported that a lawyer for Clarkson, 39, filed documents in a Los Angeles court on Feb. 16 in which the star said her new name “more fully reflects who I am.”

A hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Clarkson’s reps have not commented on the reports.

The Grammy-winning singer filed for divorce in 2020 from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children.