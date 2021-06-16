Kelly Clarkson Vows To Age Naturally

Kelly Clarkson has vowed to age naturally and never mess with her face.

“I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I’m gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face,” she said during an appearance on Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin.”

Clarkson, 39, said she hopes her eponymous daytime talk show is still on the air so “people see this is what it looks like, this is how you look when you get older. It’s fine.”

The singer also shared details about her split from Brandon Blackstock, telling Bialik that the two “weren’t lining up” for awhile and their issues were exasperated by the pandemic.

“It was an extreme environment for everyone and that went into play in the decision,” she said.

