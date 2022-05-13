Kelly Osbourne, Slipknot's Sid Wilson Expecting Baby

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson shared news on Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.

Osbourne – the 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne – wrote in an Instagram post: “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Wilson, 45, posted a sonogram image on Instagram captioned with hearts and a family emoji.

Longtime friends, Osbourne and Wilson went public as a couple earlier this year.