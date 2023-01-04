Kelly Osbourne, Slipknot's Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child together.

The news came Tuesday from proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne during her UK show The Talk. She said the baby boy, named Sidney, is “doing so great, so great.”

He is the 10th grandchild of Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, Kelly Osbourne wrote in an Instagram Story: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

The new parents met more than two decades ago at Ozzfest but only confirmed they are in a relationship last year. Kelly, 38, announced she was expecting in May.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Osbourne released albums in 2002 and 2005. Wilson, 45, has been turntablist with Slipknot since 1998 and also performs as DJ Starscream.