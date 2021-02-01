Kelly Rowland Welcomes Baby No. 2

Singer Kelly Rowland shared news this past weekend that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon have welcomed their second child.

In an Instagram post, the Destiny’s Child star said Noah Jon was born on the night of “the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century.” He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz.

“We are truly grateful,” Rowland wrote with four heart emojis.

Among those sharing congratulations is singer Ciara, who commented: "Love you so much already Noah."

Noah is a little brother to the couple’s six-year-old son Titan.

Rowland, who turns 40 this month, revealed her pregnancy on the cover of Women’s Health last October. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she explained.

Rowland and Weatherspoon have been married since 2014.