Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Shania Twain's Birthday

Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Shania Twain’s birthday last Saturday by sharing a text conversation she had with the Canadian superstar.

“Happy birthday to the queen herself,” Ballerini captioned the screenshot in an Instagram Story. “This is the coolest text exchange in my phone and i’m so glad we enjoyed that wine enough to do a song together. i just adore you.”

In the heavily redacted chat, Twain invited Ballerini to meet for a drink in Nashville. She replied: “Wine is my love language, I am so in!”

Twain ended up adding her vocals to a new version of “Hole in the Bottle” from Ballerini’s 2020 album Kelsea.

“They say don’t meet your heroes, unless your hero is Shania Twain,” Ballerini said at the time, in a release. “Then meet her, know her, and make music with her.”