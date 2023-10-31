Kendrick Lamar's pgLang Rolls Out New Limited Edition Phone

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s creative services company, pgLang, is set to release a new cell phone this Thursday (November 2).

The Light Phone is part of a collaboration between pgLang and minimal tech company Light. What sets this device apart from other phones is that it is "just a phone." There is no web browser or colour interface, and it is modelled as "a less-distracting alternative to the modern cell phone."

The website states, “We build all of the tools from scratch to ensure there are absolutely no third party apps tracking you. In this time of ‘Surveillance Capitalism’ and the ‘Attention Economy,’ the Light Phone represents a different option. You are the customer, not the product. This is a phone for humans.”

This edition of the phone offers a “language tool” exclusive to the 250 phones that allows users to ask the phone questions, shake it, and receive responses on the screen. In addition, the Light Phone II will include a calendar, notes/voice memos, directions, podcasts, music, an alarm, a hotspot and a calculator.

The phone is limited to 250 phones and will retail for $250 USD at the pgLang website on November 2.

This is the second major project of late for pgLang. Last month the company collaborated with Converse on an already-sold-out edition of Chuck Taylor All-Stars, the Chuck 70 High Top.

See an ad for the Light Phone below.