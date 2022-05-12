Kendrick Lamar Shares Family News On Album Cover

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Wednesday by revealing that he and Whitney Alford have a new baby.

The rapper shared the cover artwork for his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (out Friday), which shows him wearing a crown of thorns and holding his daughter, almost 3, while Alford cradles a baby in her arms.

In his new track “The Heart Pt. 5,” Lamar refers to “my kids” but the famously private artist has not previously made any public comment about having a second child.

The 34-year-old also mentions “my wife” on the track, suggesting that he and Alford tied the knot. In 2015, Lamar confirmed they were engaged but it’s not known when they got married.