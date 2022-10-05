Kendrick Lamar Tops Winners List At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
With six wins, including artist of the year, Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The show, which was taped last Friday in Atlanta, aired on Tuesday night.
Lamar was also named lyricist of the year for the eighth time – more than any other artist since the awards were introduced in 2006. Lamar won album of the year (for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) for the third time, putting him in a tie with Jay-Z and T.I. for the most wins in this category.
Canada’s Drake, who went into the show with 10 nominations, earned three. Future’s “Wait for You,” on which Drake is featured with Tems, was named best collaboration. The Toronto rap star also tied with himself for best featured verse for his contributions to “Wait for You” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”
Toronto’s Director X lost video director of the year to Lamar and Dave Free.
Other winners include Latto, whose hit “Big Energy” was crowned song of the year, and Lizzo, whose “About Damn Time” was named the year’s impact track.
Check out the winners below:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto - “Big Energy” * WINNER
Hitkidd & Glorilla - “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black - “Super Gremlin”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Latto - 777
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Future - I Never Liked You
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Nas - King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers * WINNER
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties” * WINNER
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot S**t”
BIA & J. Cole - “London”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”
Drake ft. 21 Savage - “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”
Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You” * WINNER
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG * WINNER
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
Tyler, the Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free * WINNER
Teyana Taylor
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka * WINNER
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
GloRilla * WINNER
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama * WINNER
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent * WINNER
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) * WINNER
J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)
J. Cole - “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)
Kanye West - “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake - “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems) * WINNER
Jadakiss - “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo - “About Damn Time” * WINNER
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill - “Nobody”
Latto - “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France) * WINNER
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
