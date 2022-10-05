Kendrick Lamar Tops Winners List At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

With six wins, including artist of the year, Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The show, which was taped last Friday in Atlanta, aired on Tuesday night.

Lamar was also named lyricist of the year for the eighth time – more than any other artist since the awards were introduced in 2006. Lamar won album of the year (for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) for the third time, putting him in a tie with Jay-Z and T.I. for the most wins in this category.

Canada’s Drake, who went into the show with 10 nominations, earned three. Future’s “Wait for You,” on which Drake is featured with Tems, was named best collaboration. The Toronto rap star also tied with himself for best featured verse for his contributions to “Wait for You” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

Toronto’s Director X lost video director of the year to Lamar and Dave Free.

Other winners include Latto, whose hit “Big Energy” was crowned song of the year, and Lizzo, whose “About Damn Time” was named the year’s impact track.

Check out the winners below:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto - “Big Energy” * WINNER

Hitkidd & Glorilla - “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black - “Super Gremlin”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto - 777

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Future - I Never Liked You

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Nas - King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers * WINNER

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar * WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties” * WINNER

City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot S**t”

BIA & J. Cole - “London”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher - “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - “Hot Shit”

Drake ft. 21 Savage - “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Future ft. Drake & Tems - “Wait for You” * WINNER

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG * WINNER

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar * WINNER

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar * WINNER

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free * WINNER

Teyana Taylor

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka * WINNER

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

GloRilla * WINNER

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama * WINNER

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent * WINNER

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) * WINNER

J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)

J. Cole - “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)

Kanye West - “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake - “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems) * WINNER

Jadakiss - “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo - “About Damn Time” * WINNER

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill - “Nobody”

Latto - “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat - “Woman”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France) * WINNER

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)