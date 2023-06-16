Kesha Calls Jerry Seinfeld Snub 'Saddest Moment Of My Life'

Kesha has described getting shunned by Jerry Seinfeld – an embarrassing moment in 2017 that went viral – as “like the saddest moment of my life.”

Both stars were on the red carpet at A Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, DC when Kesha approached Seinfeld and asked for a hug.

“No thanks,” the comedian replied several times as he took a step back. Adding insult to injury, after Kesha walked away Seinfeld told a reporter: “I don’t know who that was.”

During an appearance on The Best Show with Tom Scharpling, Kesha said she was a big fan of the sitcom Seinfeld, which she would watch on DVD while traveling around the world.

“When it would get bumpy on planes I would pop in Seinfeld and I would just be like, everything’s okay in the world,” she recalled. “So then I get to the f**king charity event and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe. And then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras and it was like the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad. It was like the saddest moment of my life.”

Seinfeld downplayed the incident, telling Extra at the time: “I’m 63. I don’t know every pop star. I was in the middle of an interview. It was a little off … I don’t hug a total stranger.”

The comic said he and Kesha ”laughed about it” afterwards – but didn’t hug it out.