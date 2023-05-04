Kesha Is 'Super Here' For An Alien Abduction

Kesha said this week she believes we are not alone in the universe.

“I’m always summoning aliens,” the pop star admitted during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. “That’s just a constant in my life.”

Kesha explained: “It's one of those things where I want to experience everything and I feel like an alien abduction would really just... there would be a great album that came from that.

“So, I'm super here for it. I just hope they're like, nice.”

Kesha expressed some envy after producer ‘Straight Nate’ Marino shared his memory of being abducted by extraterrestrials when he was a young boy.

“You know what? I'm just here for the experiences,” she said. "We're human blobs. We're all giant babies wandering around the earth. Sure, abduct me.”

Kesha’s new album Gag Order is out May 19.