Kesha Parts Ways With Record Label & Management

Kesha is now free.

The singer has officially parted ways with her record label, Kemosabe, six months after she settled multiple lawsuits with her former label boss and producer Dr. Luke.

The two were in a years-long court battle after Kesha accused Dr. Luke (real name Łukasz Gottwald) of sexual and emotional abuse, claiming he had drugged and raped her back in 2005. Gottwald denied the accusations and countersued, arguing that Kesha had made up the allegations to get out of her record deal.

Kesha's deal with Kemosabe, a label distributed by RCA Records, officially came to an end last week. In May she released her album, Gag Order, which fulfilled the deal.

In addition to leaving the label, Kesha has also "amicably" left her management company, Vector Management.

On her socials, Kesha posted a photo of herself in the nude, about to take a plunge, with the caption, "Coming back home to me ❤️"