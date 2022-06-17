Kesha Shares Pride Message: 'You Are So Seen And Loved'

Kesha celebrated Pride month on Thursday with a message of affirmation on Instagram.

The pop star shared a photo of herself in Iceland and captioned it: "Happy pride! In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f**king lucky to have you.”

Kesha, who identifies as bisexual, added: “I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun … how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all.

“I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved.”

Kesha has opened up about her sexuality several times over the years. In 2013, she told Seventeen: “I don’t love just men. I love people. It’s not about gender. It’s just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you’re with.”

In 2019, Kesha told UK magazine Attitude. “I never had a moment of feeling I had to come out about it,” she explained. “It was always there. I think I had a conversation with a gay magazine in the US and they just asked me, ‘Oh, are you bisexual?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously!’”

Kesha has been in a relationship with Brad Ahsenfleter since 2014 but said she also dates women because her boyfriend “also lets me be me.” She explained: “You know, I’ll call him and be like, ‘I had fun tonight, I met a sweet girl and we had a really good time.’ And he’ll say, ‘Cool, babe, I love you.’ It’s so nice. … He knows that I’m just a wild spirit that needs to run free, and that I always come back to the barn for apples from my boy!”